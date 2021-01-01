Krush Grinders
About this product
Made from Black walnut.
The interior features a magnetic insert for customized inserts to be interchanged.
The bio lock can register 10 different fingerprints and is USB-C rechargeable.
Dimensions are 35.5cm x 30cm x 12.7cm
