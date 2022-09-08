Cannabis Themed Gift Bags

Gifting gets higher with the cannabis themed gift bags from KushKards! Perfect for stoner gifts these bags feature metallic gold leaves with a black ribbon handle on a black bag to customize your gift wrapping.



KushKard Gift Bag Features:

Size: 10” x 8” x 4”

Metallic Gold Leaves

Ribbon Handle

What's in the Box:

1x - Gold Leaves Black Gift Bag by KushKards