  • Our original character, Wavy Davy, doing some wake and bake
  • Lake 'n Bake compass 2020 unisex tee will guide you throughout your day
Logo for the brand Lake 'N Bake

Lake 'N Bake

Lake, Bake, & Chill
All categoriesApparel

Weed shirts & clothing

6 products
Product image for Wake 'n Bake Wavy Davy Unisex Tee
Shirts
Wake 'n Bake Wavy Davy Unisex Tee
by Lake 'N Bake
Product image for Lake 'n Bake 2020 Tee
Shirts
Lake 'n Bake 2020 Tee
by Lake 'N Bake
Product image for Lake ‘n Bake Hoodie
Hoodies
Lake ‘n Bake Hoodie
by Lake 'N Bake
Product image for St. Fatty's Day 420 Unisex Tee
Shirts
St. Fatty's Day 420 Unisex Tee
by Lake 'N Bake
Product image for St. Fatty’s Day Unisex Tie Dye Tee
Shirts
St. Fatty’s Day Unisex Tie Dye Tee
by Lake 'N Bake
Product image for St. Fatty’s Day Unisex Tee
Shirts
St. Fatty’s Day Unisex Tee
by Lake 'N Bake