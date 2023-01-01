Lakeland Hemp is a family farm that began with eighty acres in January of 1860. We are nestled on the shore of Elk Lake in beautiful Northern Michigan. When both sets of Dennis’ grandparents asked his parents, Evelyn & Everett Dean, to move and help on either of the family farms, they chose the Elk Lake location to help care for Anna (Cross) and James Dean Jr. who were in poor health. Responsibly farming and caring for the land continues in our family’s hands to this day. We are licensed to grow and process industrial HEMP and earned our MAEAP certification in 2019.



Through the years, the farm has grown a variety of crops such as corn, rye, soy beans and wheat as well as been home to various animals like Milking Shorthorns, Holsteins, Brown Swiss, mink, geese, horses, pigs and chickens. Currently the farm grows famous Northern Michigan Cherries, hay and, of course, industrial HEMP. We are thrilled we can continue to grow crops that help boost the local economy while doing what we love.

