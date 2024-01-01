Logo for the brand Las Vegas Cannagars

Las Vegas Cannagars

Exotic Luxury Cannabis Experience

Our story

Las Vegas Cannagars makes a full line of cannabis cigars (Cannagars). These are 100% cannabis cigars (no tobacco) only cannabis. We create exotic luxury cannabis products engineered for unique effects, taste, long lasting burn time and a distinctive look. Las Vegas Cannagars use only the finest locally grown flower, leaves, cannabis concentrates and exotic cannabis products. Each ingredient is State tested (seed to store) including our product lab where they are artfully applied to create each unique Cannagar or Cannarillo.

Shop by category

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.