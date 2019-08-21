LBS
About this product
16-26% THC | <0.1% CBD
Moonbeam is an indica-dominant strain with that g-funk aroma. Fruity now ‘n later flava, and sweet-smelling flowers with full trichome coverage.
Moonbeam effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
4% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
