9-19% THC | <0.1% CBD
Ocean View is an OG classic, orange-tinged sativa strain with full trichome coverage. The dense flowers are dried to an optimal moisture level.
Ocean View effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
