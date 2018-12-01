LBS
4-14% THC | <0.07% CBD
Palm Tree CBD is an indica-dominant strain with thick buds, light lime colouring, purple-urkle highlights, and a beautifully pungent flavour.
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
