Our story

Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ.

All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle.

Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU
☆ Consignment = 35% Profit.
☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit.
☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit.

>What sets us apart???
1.Owned and backed by medical professionals.
2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts.
3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events.
4.Sales Team Education
5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7
6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more...

Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives.

From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace.

We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.

