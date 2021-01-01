Leaff
About this product
Crafted from aircraft grade aluminum using CNC technology
Sharp diamond cutting blades for an efficient grind, every time
Powerful magnets for secure closure
Smooth grinding with no friction
Engraved Leaff logo
Includes:
4-piece, 2.2" aluminum grinder
Protective pouch and pollen scraper
Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product will not be sold to minors.
