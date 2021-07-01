LEGION 5 Star Indoor Flower

The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.



100% PLANT-BASED PACKAGING

LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.



Donny Burger - Indica

(GMO X Han Solo Burger)

--------

This indica dominant cultivar is a funky, fruity combination of citrus and cheese flavors. Giggly and euphoric Donny burger is a great way to keep it mellow during the day or for chilling out with the crew. Either way, this strain is sure to keep a smile on your face.



--------

SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.

Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:

• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.

• Renewable energy use to power the operation.

• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.

--------

WHY PLANT-BASED POUCHES OVER GLASS?

While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.

There are numerous reasons why plant-based pouches are a better choice.

• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.

• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.

• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.

• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.

• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills

• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.

• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.

o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol

• Our 100% plant-based pouches are made from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!





