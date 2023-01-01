Smell Proof Pocket+ Lock



Unisex design

Bag Size: Close 17.3"X 13.9" X 1" / Open 20"X 13.9" X 1"

Comes with a TSA metal combination lock

Outer Fabric: 100 PCV heavy duty

Lining: 100% Polyester

Front pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper

Side pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper

Exploring the fusion of urban design with premium craftsmanship, our goal is to provide an aesthetically pleasing element to the standard locking smell proof bag. Finally, you can enjoy a chic accessory that has you covered every time you leave the house.

Show more