Take your infusing to the next level! The Elevate & Create Bundle includes:

• 1 Herb Block Storage Tray with secure lid to increase shelf life, to store easily, and to prevent absorbing fridge and freezer odors. Each tray makes 10 cubes up to 1.5 fl oz (44mL) each and stores two (2) cups of oil or butter. Fits a full (16oz) reservoir of oil or butter. Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe.

• 1 set of 2 Tie Dye Gummy Molds with 2 Droppers. Each mold holds 3/4 cup of liquid and makes 32 3mL portions. Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. BPA-free.

• 1 Power Pod + Pod Protector for double the infusion potency. Pro-Tip: Use 2 Power Pods at once to double potency, or use 1 while the other is in the dishwasher. • Dishwasher safe.

• 1 Herb Press to get every last drop from your infusions. Fits perfectly in the LĒVO Herb Pod. Made from food-grade stainless steel and silicone. Dishwasher safe.

• 1 LĒVO drawstring cloth bag

All accessories, cookbooks, and food items are final sale.

