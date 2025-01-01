About this product
Find yourself looking for a boost? Energize naturally with our wellness formula. Extracted from organic hemp, our CBD is delivered through our innovative intra-oral spray, designed to deliver the balance you need, faster.
Use our innovative oral spray to add an all natural, healthy boost to your day. Discover the feeling that only CBD can deliver.
Nano CBD Formula (Hemp Extracted)
120mg of CBD per bottle
Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray
Other ingredients: Natural Stevia Extract, Spearmint, MCT Oil
No THC
Non-GMO
Water-based, alcohol-free formula
CBD Certificate of Analysis
Handy 8ml travel size spray bottlele
14 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays twice daily)
2 Year Shelf Life
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
Life Bloom Organics
Born of the salt, sand, and sea, Life Bloom Organics is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company. We operate with the strong belief that the hemp plant is a vital element of any healthy lifestyle.
We create all natural, organic wellness and sleep products featuring our proprietary ‘Nano’ hemp CBD formula to help people feel their best.
Our products are ethically sourced and contain no THC, pesticides, heavy metals or toxins. Both Life Bloom Organic products contain nanotized CBD isolate from organic US Farm Bill hemp, combined with highly effective pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.
