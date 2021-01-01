liiv
Bali Kush
What an indica-dominant hybrid! Bali Kush has that classically kush squat, sturdy structure, with olive and purple coloured buds and dark orange pistils. It is earthy and spicy; offers hints of hops and clove thanks to terpenes like myrcene and B-caryophyllene. A cross between Black Afghani and Bubba Kush, BK features trace amounts of rare cannabinoid CBG.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 16-24%
CBD ≤1%
Dried Flower: 3.5 g
