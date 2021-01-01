Loading…
liiv

Clarity Coast

About this product

This high CBD, low THC hybrid strain is bred from MK Ultra and G13 Haze. Its sticky buds are a deep olive green, peppered with bronze hairs, giving off an earthy, woody, citrus aroma. Savour the fresh macadamia, warm cedar, and crisp apple flavours.

THC: 1%
CBD: ≤25%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
