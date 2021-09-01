liiv
Easy Cheesy
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between the infamous Skunk #1 and Afghani strains. Easy Cheesy has medium-sized squat pyramid shaped buds, with small light medium green calayxes and burnt orange pistils. Each bud packs a real punch with a pungent earthy sour and a floral, pine undertones, that reminds our growers of mild cheddar. Fun Fact: The Cheese strain first originated from the United Kingdom back in 1988/ 1989.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 12-20%
CBD ≤1%
Dried Flower: 3.5 g
Cheese effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
