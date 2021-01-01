Loading…
Logo for the brand liiv

liiv

Orange Monkey

About this product

Orange Monkey is a high-THC, indica dominant hybrid that delivers a potent sensory experience thanks to its high terpene content. While Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene give it a strong, citrusy aroma, Orange Monkey’s distinct orange hairs and frosty coating of amber crystal trichomes inspired its name!

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

THC 19-25%
CBD < 1%
Dried Flower: 3.5 g
