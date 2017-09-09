Liiv THC bomb is a potent but flavourful 50/50 hybrid strain with serious frost factor, offering an explosion of skunky, woodsy forest fruit aromas. Packed with earthy aromas, THC Bomb will still surprise with hints of floral fermented fruits and skunky after-effects. Although potent in nature, THC Bomb was named for its typically bomb-shaped buds, those dense buds recognizable by their bright orange pistils and super frosty texture.