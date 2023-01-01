About this product
The Linx Apollo is the most advanced and versatile vaporizer in the market created for the concentrates gourmets. Experience the purest form of vapor just attach the glass bubbler and use as a standalone extract vaporizer, or plug in your own glassware to make it a portable electric dab rig. No torch needed.
FEATURES:
- Fits Any 14mm or 18mm Downstem (Male or Female)
- Desktop and Portable Mode
- Four Temperatures
- 2600mAH Battery
- Airflow Regulation
- Metal Casing
- Carrying Case
DIMENSION:
60 mm (height) x 40 mm (length) x 40 mm (width)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Apollo
About this brand
Linx Vapor
Are you looking for a vaping experience that is both enjoyable and healthy? Look no further than Linx Vapor! Linx Vaporizers are designed to provide a safer vaping experience by using top-quality materials and advanced heating technology, resulting in a smooth and flavorful vapor that is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Our vision has been to create a stylish and affordable vaporizes that are health-conscious and deliver quality taste and vapor. Our entire product line is carefully crafted to ensure the ultimate vaping experience. Choose to vape better with Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
