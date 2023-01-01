About this product
The Linx Ember Extract Atomizer is the first in the market to introduce a revolutionary Top Air Flow design to maximize in vapor production. You’ll never experience the same performance from any other atomizer in the market compared to Linx Ember Atomizer. Load your extract and watch it vaporize through the window, then enjoy!
FEATURES:
- Quartz Rod Wrapped In Titanium
- 510 Connection
- Top Airflow
- Glass Window
DIMENSION:
0.5 mm (diameter) x 47mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Ember and Linx Hermes 3
About this brand
Linx Vapor
Are you looking for a vaping experience that is both enjoyable and healthy? Look no further than Linx Vapor! Linx Vaporizers are designed to provide a safer vaping experience by using top-quality materials and advanced heating technology, resulting in a smooth and flavorful vapor that is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Our vision has been to create a stylish and affordable vaporizes that are health-conscious and deliver quality taste and vapor. Our entire product line is carefully crafted to ensure the ultimate vaping experience. Choose to vape better with Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
