About this product
This Linx Blaze is the ultimate extract vaporizer and comes fully loaded with an in-laid full quartz atomizer. It also comes with an extra-large recessed ceramic plate atomizer for massive vapor production and incredible flavor.
FEATURES:
- 900mAH Battery
- Two Atomizers (Ceramic and Quartz)
- No Exposed Coil For Easy Cleaning
- Four Preset Temperatures
- Medical Grade Steel Shell
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
19 mm (diameter) x 105 mm (length)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Extract
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
