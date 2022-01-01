About this product
Enjoy your concentrates any time and anywhere while keeping your Blaze Zero atomizer in pristine condition. Whether you are into control-dosing/micro-dosing, prefer the convenience to pre-load, or just want to make cleaning easier, this dab dish is a can't miss accessory for the Linx Blaze concentrate vaporizer.
FEATURES:
- For Control-Dosing / Micro-Dosing
- Made From Real Glass
- 8x Blaze Budder Cups
DIMENSION:
6 mm (diameter) x 6 mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Blaze Zero Atomizer
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
