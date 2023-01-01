Linx 24k Gold Rolling Papers are made from natural 24K edible gold, these rolling papers are 100% safe to use and have a hemp blend base to preserve all the natural flavors with every hit. Each sheet is inspected and verified to have the finest quality.
FEATURES: - Handcrafted - Pack Of 2 - Size 1 1/4th - Real 24k Edible Gold - Hemp Base - Odorless and Nontoxic
DIMENSION: 1.25 mm (diameter) x 3 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH: Dry Herb
Are you looking for a vaping experience that is both enjoyable and healthy? Look no further than Linx Vapor! Linx Vaporizers are designed to provide a safer vaping experience by using top-quality materials and advanced heating technology, resulting in a smooth and flavorful vapor that is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Our vision has been to create a stylish and affordable vaporizes that are health-conscious and deliver quality taste and vapor. Our entire product line is carefully crafted to ensure the ultimate vaping experience. Choose to vape better with Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.