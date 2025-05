This beautiful amber bottle is loaded with all the ingredients of an ideal Vitamin C serum, and then some. This water-soluble serum provides for optimal absorption of this effective Vitamin C Serum.

Providing a beautiful refreshing feeling to the skin on your face, neck, and decollete. This serum is rich in plant-based natural ingredients. vitamin C brightens, softens lines, fades dark circles, and diminishes puffiness. This serum's expertly formulated anti-aging glow comes from an infusion of skin-loving plants supported by ingredients vetted by skincare science. When your skin meets CBD, the skin cannabinoid receptors provide your body the tools it needs to fight dull, blemish-prone, dry skin. what happens is the vast network of cannabinoid receptors found in your skin is a part of a larger system called the Endocannabinoid System. The ECS is such a crucial aspect of maintaining the internal balance. That state of balance is how our skin remainings healthy and happy. in pretty much everything, including skin's health!



CBD 100mg

