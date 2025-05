This soft fragrant refreshing scent makes your skin feel rejuvinated, hydrated and light after application. This whipped light approach to moisturizing your skin keeps your skin moisturized during cold, heat and dry weather and feeling like it can breathe.. Contributes to your skin,nails and hair with this incredible formulation of the highest quality hemp and botanials. Once applied it creates a barrier to maintain and keep in that moisture. This ultra moisturizing body butter relieves irritated skin, and promotes intensive nourishment.



This body butter is light, refreshing and non greasy. It is a pure organic body treatment that will condition your skin. It is made with the highest premium grade hemp and ingredients that will leave no regrets.



100mg CBD

