This fantastic dog treat is tasy and provides well needed benefits to our pets. Our CBD soft chews for dogs are crafted with our unique Premium CBD formula derived from high quality hemp plants grown right here in the USA. Combined with the delicious flavors, these CBD soft dog chews offer the benefits of premium hemp extracts and terpenes. Our products are created using the highest manufacturing standards and third party tested by independent labs for purity and quality. Produced with premium cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBN, and CBG tested by third party, ISO certified to ensure quality. Made for small, aging dogs with small mini bite size chewables to keep every pets needs in mind.
CBD 150mg
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world. Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member. Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.