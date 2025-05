Rest is vital and key requirement for a healthy lifestyle. We all must obtain a restful night sleep so our bodies recover and allow our bodies to function properly. Our gummiez are vegan friendly , tropically fruity and OOWEE_GOOEY yummy!

This amazing new formula has combined 10mg CBN w/ 25mg CBD into these beautifully colored gummies. If your looking to get your night off to an amazing nights rest snuggle up with a gummy and start catching those zzz's.

