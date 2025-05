This amazing new formula has combined 10mg CBN w/ 25mg CBD into these beautifully colored vegan-friendly gummies. If you’re looking to get your night off to an amazing night's rest snuggle up with a gummy and start catching those zzz's.



Rest is essential to our overall health and wellbeing. Without a full night's rest, our bodies cannot recover and operate at their full capacity.



Key Features:



10mg of CBN per gummy

25 mg of CBD per gummy

A natural blend of ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Tropical Fruit Punch Flavor

Supports restful night rest without groggy after effects.

Leaves you feeling revitalized and refreshed after awakening

Calms the body



Directions:



Take one gummy daily- Do not exceed recommended dosage

