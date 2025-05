This beauifully fragrant natural full body massage oil that addresses the musculoskeletal discomfort. This blend is a combination of pure natural oils and CBD oils. It will assist in recovery of sore muscles, aches and pains. The nourishing aspects of the oils will saturate the skins essence and feel wonderful on the skin. Our premium CBD-infused massage oil can help melt away pain, relax mind and body, stimulate circulation, warm muscles and enhance energy flow. These oils are smooth and light-weight.



Massage Oil w/ 100mg CBD

