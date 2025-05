This sexual intimacy lubricant will provide hours of sheer pleasure and longevity. For a sensation of increased blood flow, heightened sensation and sexual comfort this is the product for you. Utilizing an isolate CBD which helps balance the PH and provide a healthy sexual health product. The CBD aspects of anti-inflammatory qualities and being water based makes for a great alternative to minimize profylactic breakage. This odorless lubricant has a focus on a smooth enjoyable glide. This water based formula will allow you to have a wild night of passion yet preserve fabric staining. Get yours today and change the experience.

read more