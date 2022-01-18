Tincture Drops (MCT) 1000mg



Experience the benefits of the rare and precious CBD D8 by Lokahi Leaf.



Description:



Our Hemp-Derived D8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid that provides several benefits, like CBD. Similar to CBD D8 binds to the CB-1 cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, D8 helps combat discomfort, anxious feelings enhance mood and so much more.



Hemp-Derived D8 Tetrahydrocannabinol

Vegan Friendly

60 servings per bottle

Hemp relieve discomfort

Mint Flavored



Do not operate machinery, drive a car, or otherwise do anything where motor function is required for safety.



Key Features:



* Mint Flavored



* Blended and Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Organic MCT) as the carrier



*Non-Detectable THC (ND THC) ppm



*1oz /30ml



Recommended Use:



Shake Well Take 1ml per day



Note: Not Intended for use by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Do not use it if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician before usage.



This product contains a total THC concentration that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis. The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.



We cannot accept returns of this product. It is the consumer's responsibility to know applicable state and local laws regarding the purchasing and consumption of this product.



Why MCT?



Many health-conscious consumers are aware of MCT Oil and its benefits. MCT has benefits to CBD which are on one accord and complementary to the therapeutic aspects of CBD. MCT is a fast-acting natural source of energy that has long-lasting effects due to its quick absorption. It is utilized by the brain and body and is stored within the body as a fuel resource. The benefits of MCT are metabolic which contribute to cognitive awareness, energy levels, appetite, digestive health, immune system, and hormonal stability. This is due to the ability to absorption of fat-soluble nutrients which lend themselves to these health benefits.



The effects Lokahi Leaf's CBD delivered in MCT provide such long-lasting health benefits that benefit our approach to lifestyle health and wellness through nature. When the holistic effects of MCT are combined with the therapeutic benefits of CBD the effectiveness and experience of the benefits of Lokahi Leaf tinctures are the most coveted products we offer.



Special Note: Cannot be sold in the following states as of April 2022-Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Kentucky Idaho Iowa Mississippi Montana New York Nevada Rhode Island Utah Vermont Washington Michigan North Dakota

read more