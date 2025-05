These fabulous essential oils provide invigorating results from their natural properties. Each with a specific purpose in mind they all provide 100 mg of CBD and are contained in a beautiful blue roller bottle for easy use, storage and travel.

Choose from: Eucalyptus & Lavender

.34 fl oz.



Lavender- providing a sense of calm, relaxation, and encouraging relaxation. Improving your mood and promoting a better night's rest.



Eucalyptus-Boost of mental clarity which invigorates breathing and loses mucus provides a sense of awakening. Also, great for the scalp and used for joint discomfort.



Essential Oils serve as a great means to provide the essence of health, and wellness, and each has its properties of healing.

