The combination of CBD and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCv), our Ideal Management body system softgels are great for helping control appetite, increasing metabolism and promoting fat loss. The THCv molecule looks similar to THC, but they are derived from different parent molecules and chemical pathways. Derived from hemp, the addition of THCv helps to make these softgels the perfect body management system.



Weight 1.472 oz.



Dimension 2x2x4



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) Hemp Extract Tetrahydrocannavarin (THCv) Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) , Gelatin, Glycerin, Purified Water



Suggested Use: Take (1) Soft Gel Daily



30 soft gels per bottle



GMP Manufacturing Certification, Third Party Testing, Organically Grown Hemp,9001 ISO



FDA Regsitered-Made In USA

