Relief is one of the first products to combine menthol and CBD into one amazing gel. This specialized formulation was designed to relieve aches, pains, strains, stiffness, sores and bumps, and bruises. It is contained in a beautiful convenient bottle and you feel it working its magic the second you apply it. Convenient packaging for on-the-go usage.



It's a perfect choice!



Roll on Gel w/ 500mg CBD

read more