Lord Jones Hash Fusions White Tahoe OG infused pre-rolls feature our unique cultivars. We’ve taken the fruity White Tahoe OG flower and the savoury and gassy complex flavours of White Tahoe OG’s ice water hash to bring you a curated combination. With the infusion of expertly crafted ice water hash and the addition of a premium ceramic tip, your smoke is now smoother than ever as the smoke cools as it passes through the filter.
