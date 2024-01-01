Ceramic Tip Hash Fusions White Tahoe OG x White Tahoe OG

by Lord Jones
THC —CBD —

About this product

THC 35.00 - 41.00% | 350.00 - 410.00 mg/g
CBD 0.00 - 1.00% | 0.00 - 10.00 mg/g

Lord Jones Hash Fusions White Tahoe OG infused pre-rolls feature our unique cultivars. We’ve taken the fruity White Tahoe OG flower and the savoury and gassy complex flavours of White Tahoe OG’s ice water hash to bring you a curated combination. With the infusion of expertly crafted ice water hash and the addition of a premium ceramic tip, your smoke is now smoother than ever as the smoke cools as it passes through the filter.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lord Jones
Lord Jones
Shop products
We firmly believe that true fulfillment starts with living your dreams and never settling for anything less.

We’re built on a legacy of going higher and further to expand our collective horizons.

Where quality and consistency rule over inflated potency and lackluster outputs.

We embrace substance over style.

Passionately pursuing bold new cannabis experiences that are at the intersection of art and science.

We celebrate those who live life on their own terms, unafraid to break free from the ordinary and explore the extraordinary.

And together we can unlock the possibilities of a plant that has gifted us so abundantly in a multi-dimensional world of enjoyment.

Lord Jones®. Go above and beyond.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.