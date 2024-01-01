Lord Jones Hash Fusions Cosmic Kush x Platinum GMO infused pre-rolls feature our unique cultivars. This infused pre-roll is as smooth as it is potent thanks to a ceramic tip that cools as you inhale. We’ve taken the best characteristics from the decadent and sweet Cosmic Kush flower, and savoury and earthy Platinum GMO ice water hash to bring you a superior flavour with the infusion of expertly crafted ice water hash.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!