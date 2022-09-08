Lot420 and United Greeneries have teamed up again to bring you, Off Menu. This rotating strain product allows consumers to discover exclusive new strains in legacy market fashion. Each strain is associated with a specific lot number. Retailers and budtenders will be able to identify each specific lot number and inform the consumer on how to find the product description online. You will be able to obtain your strain specific product description through Lot420’s website and social media channels. Upcoming strains include: Apples & Bananas, Area41, Baklava and many other tantalizing legacy strains.