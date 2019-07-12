Patented Wavelength LED Technology that destroys and prevents plant pathogens for indoor growers. A supplemental LED Light fixture that works in conjunction with any grow light to deliver a combination of non-visible wavelengths known as radiant energy or infrared light (non-UV). These wavelengths are necessary for plant growth & development, cloning & flowering, and are scientifically proven to have negative affects on microbes & bacteria without harming or affecting Cannabinoid & Terpene levels. Infrared wavelengths aid in cellular repair, produce stronger stems and shorter inner nodal spacing, produce darker hue colors and more robust buds for increased grams per weight. Use from seed to sale along side any grow light on a regular grow light schedule. Shorten germination time, speed up cloning time and increase yield and profits. With two years of successful Control Tests conducted by Commercial Growers & Labs throughout the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, you can rest assured our LED will safely protect your crops from pathogens & plant diseases, improve overall health and vigor without the use of fungicides & chemicals. Users have impressive documented results including significant decreases in mortality rates, lower- to- no IPM costs, increased grams per weight, and increased yields. We have helped cannabis growers produce award-winning, clean cannabis & hemp for the medical and recreational market.

