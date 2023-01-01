About this product
CBD Soap Bar CITRUS
100% Natural | Cruelty Free | Made in the USA | Vegan | 100% Sustainable Oils
Experience the invigorating and refreshing scent of Citrus with our all-new CBD soap bars! Made with all-natural ingredients and infused with high-quality CBD, these soap bars are the perfect addition to your daily self-care routine.
Crafted with care in the USA, our Citrus scented CBD soap bars are vegan and cruelty-free, making them a responsible and ethical choice for anyone looking to enhance their bathing experience. The bright and refreshing scent of Citrus will awaken your senses and leave you feeling revitalized and energized.
Not only do our Citrus scented CBD soap bars provide an uplifting and refreshing experience, they also have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and irritation, leaving your skin feeling soft and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, our soap bars are gentle yet effective, providing a luxurious and nourishing experience.
Our all-natural CBD soap bars are free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, ensuring that you are treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. And with the added benefits of high-quality CBD, you can enjoy a truly indulgent and luxurious bathing experience that leaves your skin looking and feeling its best.
Upgrade your self-care routine with our Citrus scented CBD soap bars today! Enjoy the invigorating and refreshing benefits of Citrus while treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. Experience the luxurious and nourishing benefits of our all-natural CBD soap bars and feel the difference in your skin.
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.