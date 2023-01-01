About this product
CBD Soap Bar LAVENDER
100% Natural | Cruelty Free | Made in the USA | Vegan | 100% Sustainable Oils
Unwind and relax with our heavenly Lavender scented CBD soap bars! Infused with all-natural ingredients, these soap bars are the perfect addition to your daily self-care routine. Made with the highest quality CBD, our soap bars are crafted with care in the USA, ensuring the best possible experience for our customers.
Our Lavender scented CBD soap bars are vegan and cruelty-free, making them a responsible and ethical choice for anyone looking to enhance their bathing experience. The calming and soothing scent of Lavender will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.
Not only does our Lavender scented CBD soap bar provide a luxurious and calming experience, it also has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and irritation. Suitable for all skin types, our soap bars are gentle yet effective, leaving your skin feeling soft and nourished.
Our all-natural CBD soap bars are free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, ensuring that you are treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. The Lavender scent not only provides a relaxing experience, but also has natural antibacterial properties, making it perfect for daily use.
Upgrade your self-care routine with our Lavender scented CBD soap bars today! Indulge in a luxurious and calming experience while treating your skin to the best nature has to offer.
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.