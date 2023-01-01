About this product
CBD Soap Bar OATMEAL
100% Natural | Cruelty Free | Made in the USA | Vegan | 100% Sustainable Oils
Introducing our Oatmeal scented CBD soap bars, the perfect addition to your daily self-care routine! Infused with all-natural ingredients and the highest quality CBD, our soap bars are crafted with care in the USA to provide a luxurious and nourishing experience.
Our Oatmeal scented CBD soap bars are vegan and cruelty-free, making them a responsible and ethical choice for anyone looking to enhance their bathing experience. The gentle scent of Oatmeal provides a calming and soothing experience, while the natural properties of CBD help to reduce redness and irritation, leaving your skin feeling soft and nourished.
Our all-natural CBD soap bars are free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, ensuring that you are treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. Suitable for all skin types, our soap bars are gentle yet effective, and perfect for daily use.
Not only do our Oatmeal scented CBD soap bars provide a luxurious and nourishing experience, they also have natural exfoliating properties that can help to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy, glowing skin. This makes them the perfect choice for anyone looking to improve their skin's appearance and overall health.
Upgrade your self-care routine with our Oatmeal scented CBD soap bars today! Enjoy the calming and soothing benefits of Oatmeal, while treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. Experience the luxurious and nourishing benefits of our all-natural CBD soap bars and feel the difference in your skin.
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.