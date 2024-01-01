Logo for the brand Lush Valley CBD

Lush Valley CBD

Contents You Can Trust

Our story

Awaken Your Healer Within

You have a unique outlook on life. Testing boundaries doesn’t scare you, nor does thinking for yourself. You strive to practice self-awareness and mindfulness, but even the most centered of souls experience anxiety, insomnia and physical pain. Canabbidiol (CBD) is one of the most abundant components of the cannabis plant, with properties that can help promote calmness, boost clarity and soothe anxiety. Turn your focus inward, manifesting the best version of yourself to release your natural potential. Let Lush Valley CBD help you enhance your health and achieve a better sense of well being.

We’re very particular in the varietals that we choose for extraction, and continue to refine our genetic selection to give us desirable cannabinoid structure, taste, and smell. Our products start with a tedious process of growing several varieties of hemp, then breeding and selecting the best ones. We also use CO2 extraction which leaves the oil in a more natural form and allows the terpenes (taste) to stay intact.

Shop by category

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.