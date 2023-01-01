About this product
Product Details
Strain Type: Balanced Hybrid
CBD Content: >45%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, B-caryophyllene Bisabolol, Pinene, Farsenene, Geranyl Acetate, Limonene, Linalool
100% Organic
These MoonRocks are an exclusive product that we have custom made for us by a grower and manufacturer- limited supplies, get it it while it lasts.
They consist of organic BaOx flower grown by an organic chemist, fully submerged in pure BaOX CBD isolate oil, then dunked into frosty golden Cherry Wine CBD Keef. This is a very powerful product that boasts a CBD concentration of over 45%. If you choose to smoke, the smoking experience is incredibly smooth, and the healing sensation is almost instantaneous.
Combining BaOx and Cherry Wine gives you the combined benefits of both terpene profiles, so this product is good for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and provides relaxation. The high concentration of caryophyllene can help with seizures, convulsions, and spasms.
About this brand
Lux Pharms
We curate the CBD market to bring you the best products in the world. Our aim is to make buying hemp & CBD products easy and transparent.
We are constantly searching for new products on a daily basis. If something catches our eye, we start looking into the background of the company and the farm. One of the first things we check for is a 100% organic grow - we reject any product using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. We then check the lab reports for legal compliance, cannabinoid concentrations, and terpene levels. If the product passes this test, we purchase a small sample size.
When we receive a sample, we check the aroma, observe the terpenes and hairs under an intense light, take photos, and then save a portion for archival purposes. We then have at least three team members try the product. In the case of flower, we use both vaporizers and combustion. While testing we take down notes, then have a discussion about the product, and finally come to a consensus about various aspects of the product and provide ratings on a scale of 1-10. After we’re done, we record all the data into the CBDatabase, compare the ratings per column, then make a decision on whether or not it deserves to be added to the Lux Pharms product lineup.
