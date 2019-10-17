PhenoPen is a premium CBD vaping system created by a dedicated team of experts in the field of CBD.

PhenoPen is aimed at people who need relief from a range of physical and psychological symptoms. PhenoPen's unique extract formula combines finely-tuned cannabinoid concentrations for a superior therapeutic effect.

We are here to improve lives.

The Starter Kit includes: 1 x PhenoPen vaping device + 1 x 500 mg cartridge which contains 57.9% pure CBD.



PhenoPen features two premium components:

Device:

Powerful battery pack combined with a unique breath actuator for a direct and satisfying vaping experience

Long-lasting battery optimized to vaporize PhenoPen's proprietary pure hemp extract at the perfect temperature

PhenoPen is 4.1 inches long, with a diameter of 0.55 inches and weighs just below 1 ounce

Fast USB charging: 1-2 hours from empty



Extract (cartridge):

100% pure hemp extract derived from organic hemp

Each cartridge contains 500MG of pure extract with a total of 300MG CBD alongside other cannabinoids & terpenes

Full Spectrum cannabinoid profile

Zero additives, solvents, pesticides or heavy metals

Less than 0.2% THC

GMP certified

Third-party lab tested

Childproof and tamper-proof sealed cartridge

read more