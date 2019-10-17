About this product
PhenoPen is a premium CBD vaping system created by a dedicated team of experts in the field of CBD.
PhenoPen is aimed at people who need relief from a range of physical and psychological symptoms. PhenoPen's unique extract formula combines finely-tuned cannabinoid concentrations for a superior therapeutic effect.
We are here to improve lives.
The Starter Kit includes: 1 x PhenoPen vaping device + 1 x 500 mg cartridge which contains 57.9% pure CBD.
PhenoPen features two premium components:
Device:
Powerful battery pack combined with a unique breath actuator for a direct and satisfying vaping experience
Long-lasting battery optimized to vaporize PhenoPen's proprietary pure hemp extract at the perfect temperature
PhenoPen is 4.1 inches long, with a diameter of 0.55 inches and weighs just below 1 ounce
Fast USB charging: 1-2 hours from empty
Extract (cartridge):
100% pure hemp extract derived from organic hemp
Each cartridge contains 500MG of pure extract with a total of 300MG CBD alongside other cannabinoids & terpenes
Full Spectrum cannabinoid profile
Zero additives, solvents, pesticides or heavy metals
Less than 0.2% THC
GMP certified
Third-party lab tested
Childproof and tamper-proof sealed cartridge
About this brand
MabsutLife
A high end vaping device which utilizes 100% pure CBD extract.
Constructed from top quality raw materials and superb engineering to produce the next revolution in vaping.
A powerful battery pack combined with unique breath actuator for comfortable use and fast response vaping.
Equipped with a vibration during use to replicate the feeling of inhaling and a light to indicate when it’s time to charge.
Package contains: Battery capacity: 320 mAh, Power output: 8.5 W, Charging current: 300 mA (1.5 W), Length: 105mm with sleeve installed, Diameter: 14mm, Weight: 27 grams.
