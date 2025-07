El Alevio Menta is a custom-formulated CBD vape pen with a smooth mint/eucalyptol flavour.



El Alevio Menta is a smooth and aromatic custom-formulated vape pen. Supported by science and peer-reviewed research, the custom formulation features a high dose of CBD combined with earthy terpenes and a mint-eucalyptol flavour. Using advanced extraction, free from solvents and carrier oils or thickening agents, the result is a carefully curated blend formulated with purpose and allowing for optimal levels and consistency from batch to batch. The innovative design-forward hardware allows for a smooth experience.

