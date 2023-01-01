Introducing The Odyssey and The Alchemy, the only direct-light, real time convection instruments delivering the pure essence of cannabis flower with the simplicity of a pipe. MagicStone is a patented dry-herb vaporizer with no batteries to charge, no waiting, no smoke, no chemicals. And each is also a stunning work of functional art.



Each MagicStone is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate Vermont artisans. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.



We designed these pieces to be both functionally awesome and a nice little creative gem as well…sort of a modern artifact. And because each is truly one-of-a-kind, with a lot of hand detailing at every stage, your MagicStone is unique to you. Odysseys can also be personalized with your name or initials engraved in stone and filled with matching gold as a nice finishing touch.

