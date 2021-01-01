About this product

The Karuna is the result of our love for design and passion for local craftsmanship.

Each piece is meticulously handmade. Our ceramists mold each jar with love.

The wooden lid is engineered by our woodworkers and finished by hand for a flawless quality

Wooden lid

- Remove the lid with a rotating movement

- Clean the residue with a damp cloth



Ceramic

- Clean the ceramic with an isopropyl alcohol soaked cloth

- For complete exfoliation, place the ceramic in a dishwasher

- Let dry



How to use

- Handle the lid with a rotating movement

- Specify the herb strain on the ceramic using a chalk