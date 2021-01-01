Loading…
Maitri

Prana Zebra

About this product

The Prana is the result of our love for design and passion for local craftsmanship.
Each piece is meticulously handmade. Our ceramists mold each pipe with love.
The wooden mouthpiece is engineered by our cabinetmakers and finished by hand for a flawless quality
Check us out on Instagram for "behind the scenes" moments.

Mouthpiece
- Important to remove the mouthpiece with a rotating movement
- Clean the residue with a damp cloth

Ceramic body
- Dip the ceramic body in isopropyl alcohol
- Clean the lacquered bowl with a pipe cleaner
- For complete exfoliation, put the ceramic in the dishwasher
- Let dry

How to use
- Pack the bowl full and tight with finely chopped herb
- Make sure it is well lit
- Take a long and gentle inhalation
