Manx Farms* is a California Collective comprised of Master Growers, Legal Professionals, and Medical Doctors. We pride ourselves on consistent production of top-shelf, indoor grown, hydroponic (traditional and hybrid), medicinal cannabis.



Our Master Growers are seasoned with combined decades of experience in cultivating, by hand, exceptional top-shelf cannabis. Sativa, Indicia, Hybrid, and Kush.

​

THC, CBD, and Biological tests are independently conducted by Santa Cruz Laboratories. Review laboratory results by visiting: ManxFarms.org/strains

​

*Plutus, Inc.(DBA) Manx Farms is a State of California, Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation.

